The latest poll from UNH has him up 15 points. Of course, the UNH poll--considered the best in the state--had Obama up 9 points over Hillary before her win in the Democratic primary. And if there's one state that boasts voters crotchety enough to vote against a guy just because they think his election is becoming a foregone conclusion, I'd say it's New Hampshire. Just something to keep an eye on.

--Jason Zengerle