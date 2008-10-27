Just to add to Crowley's list, I'd point to this 7:35 a.m. post from K-Lo over at The Corner:

What if everyone who reads NRO today has a conversation with a potential Obama voter today about Andy McCarthy's piece on the Los Angeles Times sitting on an alarming Obama video?



What if everyone who reads NRO today has a conversation with a second person who is considering voting for Obama today about the redistribution tape (which Bill Whittle writes about here)?



What if everyone who reads NRO today e-mailed Mark Levin's Saturday-night Corner post to one person who is considering voting for Obama today?



Would people start to wake up?



How about we give it a try? I'm game if you are.

I think this might be the conservative equivalent of the bake sales liberals used to have to benefit the nuclear freeze movement.

P.S. The Levin piece K-Lo recommends is a tour de force of conservative paranoia. I recommend it as well, if you want a preview of the lunacy that awaits us from certain precincts if Obama does prevail.

--Jason Zengerle

