Supply-side guru Arthur Laffer boasts in a Wall Street Journal op-ed today:

About a year ago Stephen Moore, Peter Tanous and I set about writing a book about our vision for the future entitled "The End of Prosperity." Little did we know then how appropriate its release would be earlier this month.

That does sound prescient! Unless you read to the end of the op-ed, and see that according to the tagline, the full title of the book is, "The End of Prosperity: How Higher Taxes Will Doom the Economy -- If We Let it Happen." So, yeah -- I don't think that's exactly what happened to the economy.

--Jonathan Chait