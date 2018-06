Heard it loud and clear on Rush's show about 5-10 minutes ago:

He preaches socialism.... He preaches racism.

Rush had previously made the more familiar argument--as have Bill Clinton and Rick Davis, among others--that the Obama team has "played the race card" against their critics. But this formulation, whether careless or malevolent, took it a big rhetorical step farther.

Apart from being simply nuts, that feels dangerously close to incitement, no?



--Michael Crowley