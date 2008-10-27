In a tough economic speech this morning, John McCain warned that Barack Obama would empower a "dangerous threesome" with unchecked power to enact a liberal agenda of taxing and spending. The other members threesome, of course, would be House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid.

McCain is not the first conservative to make this argument. His allies have been making similar statements, with increasing urgency, for the last few weeks. But I wonder just how well it will work.

For one thing, it's not clear how much the public even agrees with the substantive argument. Nobody likes paying more taxes and, at least in theory, most people are wary of big government. But, according to the polls, most people believe (rightly) that Obama's tax cut does more for the middle class and poor. And while they may not like "spending," they do want better schools, investment in new jobs, universal health care, and so forth.

The liberal brand, in other words, just isn't as toxic as it used to be.