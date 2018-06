Danel Finkelstein compares the anticipated round of angry GOP finger-pointing to what befell the Tories in 1997 and comes to this brutal conclusion:

The Republicans are about to go through a period of self absorption and will think it is all that matters. They will only recover when they start to understand that no one is watching and that no one, except them, cares.

I actually know plenty of people who will be watching, but I doubt there's much solace to be found in that.

(via Andrew Sullivan)



--Christopher Orr