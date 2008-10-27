The
RNC National Republican Trust PAC finally does it, to the claimed tune of $2.5 million.
A footnote to the main show: Notice how the bolded white words onscreen morph from HATE to GOD, as in, HATE GOD. Not that anyone doubts Obama's Christianity. Oh, wait.
Also: The ad is airing in three states--Ohio, Florida, Pennsylvania--that Obama can now afford to lose.
Correction: I sloppily misread the first report I saw of this and incorrectly attributed the ad to the RNC.This is an obscure independent group.
--Michael Crowley