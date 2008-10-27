Last week's Times announcement that Bono would be writing for the Gray Lady's Op-Ed page in 2009 struck many as odd. For one, Editorial Page Editor Andy Rosenthal disclosed the hire during a Q&A with Columbia Journalism School students on Wednesday evening. The paper published a short un-bylined item about Bono's column in Friday's paper that appeared hastily put together. Times spokesperson Catherine Mathis was quoted in the Times saying simply that Bono would write on a "range of subjects" and the paper was still "finalizing the details." Rosenthal declined to discuss the matter when I called him on Friday.

David Brooks was excited when I asked about the appointment on Friday afternoon (he hadn't heard the news yet). "Do I get to hang out with him?" he joked. Brooks told me he's generally a fan of Bono, both musically and journalistically (he saw U2 in concert two years ago in Philadelphia). "I take Bono quite seriously," he said. "I'm generally quite skeptical [of celebrity pundits], it's either marketing or posing. But Bono has cleared my hurdle. I do think he's taken time to think like a regular opinion person."

Brooks offered some other suggestions for musical op-ed contributors. "Obviously we need to hire Ted Nugent. Or what about Cyndi Lauper?"

Times staffers I spoke to were bewildered by Bono's upcoming op-ed musings. "There's a starf***ing quality to it," one newsroom staffer griped. Another staffer I spoke to hadn't heard the news, and thought I was joking about the announcement. One former Times staffer complained that the editorial page was in danger of following the celebrity-pundit model outlined by Arianna Huffington.