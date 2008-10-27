John McCain today:

“That’s what change means for the Obama administration. They’re redistributing. It means taking your money and giving it to someone else.”

Need I point out that literally having every any government at all involves taking somebody's money and giving it to somebody else? Even the more restrivtive definition of redistribution -- using government to create a less unequal distribution of wealth -- has been going on for a century. If McCain is really opposed to redistribution, then that means he thinks the rich should get back a dollar in spending for every dollar they pay in taxes.

--Jonathan Chait