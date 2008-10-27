Cambridge is a town which has a strange relationship to reality. I have at least three faculty friends, for example, who haven't opened their TIAA-CREF pension reports in many months. And I can't imagine that there are not many more.



But the news has surely not escaped them that their retirement accounts have been severely depleted by the long market plunge which has not yet ended.

Today's Financial Times has an article by Deborah Brewster, writing from New York, who reports that US public public pension funds face big losses. No surprise! The stock market goes up so do these funds. When it goes up so do the funds.



California's Calpers, "the US's biggest pension fund," reported a drop of just 20 percent of its assets from July 1 to October 20. I say "just" because I believe other pension funds are down by far greater percentages, especially private ones. To say nothing of the those corporate retirement instruments that were funded by stocks in their own companies.



Brewster tells us that 40 percent of state funds are underfunded, one reason being that, "state governments have lifted pension benefits--a move that is politically popular--but have often failed to put in more money to pay for them."