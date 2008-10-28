How you know you're close to the election: Weather.com has forecasts ready:



Denver, CO Sunny, 60F

Las Vegas, NV Sunny, 75F

Albuquerque, NM Sunny, 65F

Billings, MT Scattered Showers, 49F



Kansas City, MO Sunny, 64F

St. Louis, MO Scattered Showers, 67F

Minneapolis, MN Showers, 54F

Milwaukee, WI Scattered Showers, 57F

Indianapolis, IN Scattered Showers, 65F

Cleveland, OH Scattered Showers, 60F

Cincinnati, OH Scattered Showers, 65F

Pittsburgh, PA Scattered Showers, 58F

Philadelphia, PA Showers, 58F



Manchester, NH Scattered Showers, 54F



Arlington, VA Scattered Showers, 62F

Roanoke, VA Rain/Snow Showers, 49F

Charlotte, NC Scattered Showers, 61F

Atlanta, GA Mostly Sunny, 65F

Jacksonville, FL Mostly Sunny, 74F

Miami, FL Scattered T-Storms, 80F



Temperatures look to be above-average in most swing states, although there's a chance of rain most everywhere but the Mountain West. Too early to say if anything truly nasty will develop.



Conventional wisdom (and at least one econometric study) holds that poor weather does indeed help the Republicans. But might the reverse be true in a year when Democratic enthusiasm significantly outpaces Republican enthusiasm?



Two implications worth considering. Firstly, the most important factor might be the weather patterns within a given state. For example, if it's rainy and dismal in Democratic-leaning Cleveland, but relatively dry in Southern Ohio, that probably helps the Republicans. If it's nice in NoVa but there's freezing rain in the Virginia panhandle, that probably helps the Democrats.



Secondly, a candidate would prefer depressed turnout in a state where he has a substantial advantage in early voting. The states where Democrats have the most significant advantages in early voting seem to be Nevada and North Carolina ... they might want to root for poor weather there.

--Nate Silver