OK, McCain hasn't actually said "Drop Dead" to New York. But he's sending the same message with his economic agenda.

Consider the latest news from Albany, where Governor David Paterson has just provided this bleak picture of the state's fiscal condition:



In a speech from the governor’s office in Manhattan, Mr. Paterson said that New York State's budget division now expects the budget gap for next year to be $12.5 billion--nearly double what it projected a few months ago, and that the deficit for this year’s budget has reached $1.5 billion. ... The forecast Mr. Paterson laid out through 2012 was even more grim. According to the state’s estimates, the budget deficit would expand to $15.8 billion for the fiscal year starting in 2010 and $17.2 billion in 2011--for a total of $47 billion of projected shortfalls including next year’s gap. “Don’t get me wrong, there will be hard and painful cuts,” he said in the address. “There will be no segment of this budget that will not be cut.”

The federal government, of course, doesn't operate under the same fiscal constraints. It can run deficits--even substantial ones, as long as they don't last too long. That's why, during recessions, Washington has typically intervened by providing the states with extra money.

The good news is that this sort of deficit spending not only alleviates suffering on an individual level. It also boosts the economy. The people who benefit from state assistance programs are the ones most likely to spend money right away on basic necessities like food, clothing, and gas. What's more, giving states extra money would allow them to push ahead with infrastructure projects they'd otherwise have to delay or postpone. That creates jobs.