Floridians trying to vote early have been waiting in line for hours and hours. In response, Republican Governor Charlie Crist has extended early voting hours.

A "plugged-in Republican" tells Ben Smith, "He just blew Florida for John McCain." Isn't this a pretty damning admission? The Republican is saying that McCain's chances of winning Florida depended on voting being extremely difficult and inconvenient. Maybe I'm just a goo-goo, but this quote concedes a lot in terms of the GOP's claim to democratic legitimacy.

--Jonathan Chait