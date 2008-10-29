- On The Trail And Off Their Rockers: What Does Covering A Two-Year Campaign Do To The Soul Of A Journalist? By Julia Ioffe
- Should Obama Fans Be Popping Corks Or Xanax? Our Senior Editors Debate Obama Inevitability.By John B. Judis and Noam Scheiber
- Seeing The Financial Crisis As An Opportunity By Michael Lewitt
- TNR EXCLUSIVE: The Bush Administration Has Dramatically Escalated The Fight Against Al Qaeda--With Serious Implications For An Obama Administration. By Eli Lake
- Is Bobby Jindal Really "The Republican Obama"? And Would The GOP Ever Nominate Him For President? By Suzy Khimm and Christopher Orr
- Why McCain's Economic Plan Will Screw New York (And Most Other States Too!) By Jonathan Cohn
- How America's Financial Meltdown Allowed Argentina's President To Plunder People's Savings By Alvaro Vargas Llosa