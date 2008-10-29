Obama's long awaited 30-minute infomercial is being produced by Murphy-Putnam, a Virginia firm that worked for Bill Richardson in the primaries and has a long track record of working for red state and conservative Democrats. Among their past clients are Gov. Brad Henry (D-OK), Rep. Stephanie Herseth (D-SD), Sen Bob Casey (D-PA) and Gov. Phil Bredesen (D-TN).

In May 2007, the firm hired Phil de Vellis, the maker of the now infamous "Hillary 1984" ad.

Interestingly, Murphy-Putnam seems to have a few fans in the McCain campaign. Take a look at this ad, which they made for Bob Casey's 2006 race against Rick Santorum, and compare to the McCain "Ayers" ad below.