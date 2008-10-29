So I'm now averaging the daily tracking polls to introduce some precision into my brooding. Since Saturday--which is to say, since Friday night's surveys--the average of the eight polls Nate lists in his tracking poll primer has fallen from 7.8 points to 5.5 points. The erosion has been pretty steady from day to day, though it appears to decrease somewhat as the days go by, and it almost disappeared between yesterday and today (yesterday's average was 5.7). For what it's worth, the trend is more or less the same if you exclude Zogby, though the deceleration is less pronounced.

It's the stability between yesterday and today that prevents this from being really lousy news. While it's true that, at this rate (an average loss of .575 points per day), Obama would be down to roughly a two-point national lead by next Tuesday, any temporary stabilizing, even if the downward trend were to resume, should keep him in the three-to-four point range at worst. I guess the question is: Is whatever happened between Friday and Monday night just a blip, or does it reflect the race's underlying dynamic as we head into the homestretch? I'm honestly not sure, though I'd guess Obama's prime-time TV appearance tonight will buy him a little insurance either way.

One other optimistic note (I promise it'll be the last for a while): For the last week or two, I've been treating the possibility that state and national trends might diverage as a cause for concern. That is, I've assumed that even states where Obama had consistently polled above the national numbers (liked Pennsylvania) could begin to tighten more quickly than the national numbers, as McCain focuses on them almost exclusively and ignores the rest of the country.

In fact, I now think the divergence may occur in the other direction. That is, McCain's socialist/redistributionist attack may be getting him a lot of media coverage nationally, which is tightening the national numbers. But Obama's standing in the key battleground states is more robust, because he's got them so well wired with paid staff and volunteers and is flooding them non-stop with ads. If that's the case--and the state numbers seem to support it at this point--then McCain really can't win. Stay tuned.