Watching MSNBC coverage of Obama's rally in Raleigh, NC, I'm struck by this line from his stump speech:

When Bill Clinton was president your average wages and incomes went up $7,500. Under George Bush it went dow $2,000. So if I've get economic theories that are similar to Bill Clinton's, and [McCain's] got economic theories that are similar to George Bush's--you can look and see which one worked and which didn't.

Remember when he was running against the Clinton years?



--Michael Crowley