US citizens living in Israel line-up to cast their ballots as they vote early for the US Presidential elections at a cultural centre in Jerusalem on October 28, 2008. A poll conducted by the Rabin Center for Israel Studies found that 46.6% of Israelis would vote for Republican nominee John McCain if given chance to elect a US president, while Democrat Barack Obama would receives 34% of votes. Others remained undecided. (MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP/Getty Images)



--Michael Crowley