I'm still sick--great timing, huh?--so I'll outsource my reaction to a nonpolitical friend:

Thought it was money – when it was over I flipped to Fox to see them try to rip it and it was O’Reilly interviewing an ex-FBI undercover agent about what a dirtball Bill Ayers was in 1968. It stood in stark contrast to the, dare I say it, uplifting and forward thinking presentation from Obama. I bought my ticket on the Obama train a while ago, but I think if I were on the fence those utterly sincere 30 minutes would be powerful and persuasive.