Why was the Obamomercial tonight so fabulous, since so much of it was an expansion of the kind of political pabulum you see on a regular 30-second TV spot? There were the standard biopic bits ("my father, I only met him once, when I was ten"), the family visuals, the leader-preaching-to-the-approving-crowds shots (including one memorable one zooming in on an old retiree at a town hall, who listened to Obama deliver encouraging words on his pension with his mouth hung slightly open, in awe, like a baby bird). There were endless unsurprising testimonials from pols who've already sounded their Obama love from the rooftops, Deval Patrick and Kathleen Sebelius and Tim Kaine. There was even a quintessentially goofy cameo by Joe Biden. All boilerplate.

But then there was the quarter of the infomercial that did something I haven't really seen in campaign ads this year. Obama, who's presented himself as so many things this campaign cycle -- activist hero, writer, celebrity -- transformed himself into yet another character: the journalistic chronicler.

In between the standard-fare bits, Obama channeled a Katie Couric vibe, gently relating other people's stories exactly like a soft-news anchor does. Most man-on-the-street campaign ads let their men on the street speak entirely for themselves; instead, Obama narrated some of the details he'd learned about various worried people he'd met on the trail himself: "Ten years ago she bought a house outside the city" (Rebecca Johnston) ... "Every morning, she's up before the sun" (Juliana Sanchez) ... and so on. The stories -- and the details of their lives that Obama lingered over -- were small, even mundane, unlike the pathos-filled heroics of the Everyman figures John Edwards or Hillary used to talk about (remember that tiresome Hillary-loving kid who sold his bicycle?).

Look, the performance was scripted, so I won't extrapolate too broadly on Obama's actual character from it, but the person he presented himself as tonight was a listener, a gatherer of stories, a reporter, somebody who's interested in the pure, gritty texture of his interlocutors' lives, and not merely in the way their lives happen to illustrate his abstract positions. At one juncture, he gave a shout-out to a woman he'd met in Iowa whose son had recently deployed*. The reminiscence didn't even entirely have a point. Its goal was to telegraph that he was listening, even to the random people on the trail who -- unlike, say, Joe the Plumber -- were never destined to become symbols.