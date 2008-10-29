I'm wondering how the Obama infomercial winds up playing with the different genders. With all of the personal tales of heartbreak and family sacrifice, it had a tug-on-the-heartstrings quality that typically goes over better with gals than guys. Indeed, watching it, the thing that immediately leapt to mind was that scene in "Sleepless in Seattle" where Meg Ryan and Rosie O'Donnell--much to the bemusement of their male co-workers--get all wound up and teary eyed about "the commercial where the mother gives the daughter the refrigerator with the big red bow."

This isn't to say that men won't find much to appreciate in the video. But I'm guessing that for many women viewers, this was the political equivalent of that big red bow.

--Michelle Cottle

