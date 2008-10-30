As if women didn't face enough obstacles already, today the New York Times reminds us that health insurance companies discriminate against them all the time. And it's all perfectly legal.

Using data from online brokers and insurance companies, Robert Pear looked at what men and women have to pay for insurance when they try to buy coverage on the individual market. As you may know, when you buy insurance on your own, rather than through an employer or other large group, insurers will adjust the premiums--and, in some cases, the benefits--based on the medical expenses they anticipate you incurring.

To some extent, they base this judgment on your history. That's why they ask what kind of diseases, injuries, and medical treatments you've had in the past. But they also base this judgment on your profile--your age, your occupation, your weight, and, yes, your gender.

Why gender? As the article notes, women tend to consume more health care in their working years. Partly that's because of pregnancy. But other factors seem to be at work, too. Among other things, women are more likely to get checkups and seek medical attention when they are sick.