A new Fox News poll asks:

Do you think most pollsters who conduct research on behalf of national media outlets are trying to push the election outcome in Barack Obama's favor by making it look like he has a larger lead than he really does, or are they trying to give an honest assessment of the election?

By a margin of 59-29, Republicans think the pollsters are deliberately trying to inflate Obama's lead.

Update: Apparently this very same Fox poll monkeyed with its partisan weighting to make Obama's lead look smaller. That would be quite a classic Fox News move -- accuse unbiased media of bias while simultaneously engaging in a scurillous act of bias of its own.