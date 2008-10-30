You know how Pandas bred in captivity tend to fare poorly when they're released into the wild? Well, watch this video of Weekly Standard alum--and current McCain campaign spokesman--Michael Goldfarb being interviewed by CNN and see if you don't recognize any similarities:

I guess you could say the 2008 presidential campaign is Goldfarb's first hard winter. Maybe after November 4 he can go back to the safety of the nest.

P.S. I'm assuming the name Goldfarb refuses to say is Jeremiah Wright's. It almost makes you feel sorry for him: Yes, he was able to get his candidate to endorse his wild goose chase for the LAT's Obama-Khalidi video, but he couldn't get him to sign off on playing the Wright card.