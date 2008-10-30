The seventh of the nine Obama photographs below reminds me (and everyone old enough to remember) of Adlai Stevenson. There was a famous photograph snapped in his 1952 campaign for the presidency in which the underside of one of his shoes was shown, and it had a big round hole in it.



Here again is the Obama image with two holes, one on each shoe.



No more comparisons between Obama and Stevenson. Stevenson lost the race for the presidency twice, the second time in 1956. As a child, I was very much for him. But I now concede he would have made an awful chief executive. And that Ike probably was (marginally) better. Stevenson is still the hero of eighty year old Democrats afflicted with nostalgia. He was also a haughty elitist and could never relate to ordinary folk like Obama does so well.