Here are two predictions:

On Tuesday night Barack Obama will be elected President, and on Wednesday, if not before, Republicans will argue that his victory didn't mean anything -- that America remains a center-right nation and that Senator Obama's victory was not a referendum on conservative principles.

How Democrats respond to this spin will be critical in shaping Barack Obama's first two years in office. Much of his agenda will hang in the balance. Democrats must claim the mandate that the public is about to bestow on our party in order to bring about the real change that Senator Obama ran on.

The policy changes that Senator Obama has promised have been put before the public in real detail -- energy independence, health care reform, and economic stimulus have been part of the public debate between the two campaigns for months. The public knows what it is buying -- and it is buying progressive change.