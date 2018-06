For several days McCain boosters--including McCain himself, on Meet the Press this past Sunday--were citing John Zogby's polling numbers as evidence that the race is closer than it seems. Zogby's numbers were always tighter than most others, recently showing just a three-point margin. But Zogby's latest finding has it a hopeless 50-43 for Obama. Time to find a new outlier! Maybe the suspiciously re-weighted Fox poll will do.

--Michael Crowley