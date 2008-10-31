Trent Lott urges the GOP to quit its mere fooling around with Joe Lieberman and pop the question:

Former Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott (R-Miss.) says Senate Republicans should pull out the stops to persuade Sen. Joe Lieberman (I-Conn.) to join their ranks. “They should aggressively pursue him,” Lott told The Hill, offering advice to his former colleagues in leadership and those close to the former Democrat-turned-Independent.

Trent Lott knows something about being abandoned by one's own party, having had the rug pulled out from under him by other GOPers after his unfortunate remarks at Strom Thurmond's birthday bash in 2002. Indeed, he suggests that bitterness is a perfectly legit reason for Lieberman to leave the Democratic caucus for good:

“If the Democrats take away his credentials or they take away his committee, why would he want to make them a majority?” Lott asked.

Earth to Lott: Joe's days as a powerbroker are nearly up. The Democrats will be a majority whether Lieberman sticks with them or not.

--Eve Fairbanks