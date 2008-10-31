A lawyer friend of the magazine writes to assure me that "the Fifth Circuit struck down Texas's law prohibiting the sale of sex devices as unconstitutional under the substantive due process right announced in Lawrence v. Texas."

I regard this with major relief. I don't like the idea of any state with that many guns also suffering from severe sexual frustration.

But now what I want to know is, if that law was struck down, why can Texans still not purchase the Vibrating Touch and other similar products?



Legal scholars, lay it on me.