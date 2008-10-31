From an interview Sarah Palin did with WMAL Radio in D.C.:

"If [the media] convince enough voters that that is negative campaigning, for me to call Barack Obama out on his associations," Palin told host Chris Plante, "then I don't know what the future of our country would be in terms of First Amendment rights and our ability to ask questions without fear of attacks by the mainstream media."

I actually thought Palin got a bit of a bum rap when she gave her vice-president-runs-the-senate spiel, since she was answering a question asked by a third grader and was presumably trying to pitch her response at that level. But here, with her interpretation about what constitutes a threat to her First Amendment rights, I'm afraid she's just totally clueless.

P.S. The ABC report refers to WMAL as a conservative station. When did that happen? Does Ken Beatrice know about this?

--Jason Zengerle

