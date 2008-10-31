Andy McCarthy does his part for the enthusiasm gap:

McCain is McCain. I doubt anyone at National Review has been more critical of him or is less enthusiastic about a McCain presidency than I am.* He is a big-government centrist who is more left than right on countless important issues. He became our nominee out of a crowded field no candidate dominated because of early support from Democrats and independents (i.e., non-Republicans) as well as some influential pundits who told us that only someone like McCain — a reach-across-the-aisle moderate — could win in what they assured us was a Democrat year. Now, predictably, many of those same folks have abandoned McCain for Obama, and McCain's only chance to eek out a win is to convince the very conservatives he's been jabbing all these years. In effect, McCain's Lefty-light has made beating Obama much more difficult because his many maverick forays make it hard for us to get traction on subjects like ACORN, Khalidi, speech-suppression, immigration, enhanced due-process for terrorists, etc. A real conservative could have made a much more compelling fight on the issues than McCain has.