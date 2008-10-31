When I asked people to guess the next Obamacon, I remember thinking one of the more plausible picks was John Warner, who's retiring and who, in opposing Ollie North's Senate run a few years back, has a history of standing up to his party. But now I see from Jonathan Martin that Warner's cut two robocalls for McCain to go out to Virginia voters. I guess I shouldn't be surprised: McCain and Warner go way back; Warner was Secretary of the Navy when McCain was something of a Navy celebrity after returning from his time as a POW in Vietnam. And with no more campaigns ahead of him, I guess this could be viewed as a validictory act of friendship on Warner's part. Or maybe he's just po'd that Obama chose Lugar as his old-white-Republican-Senator man crush.

--Jason Zengerle

