Jeremiah Wright is back in the headlines thanks to a new ad by the recently formed National Republican Trust PAC. I spoke over the phone today with the ad's creator, Rick Wilson, a GOP media consultant who is most infamous for a 2002 campaign ad tying then-Senator Max Cleland to Osama bin Laden:

TNR: What made you decide to produce this Wright ad?

Rick Wilson: For a variety of reasons, it was unaddressed and seemingly unaddressable by the McCain campaign. Actual Republicans and Independents out in the world, and frankly a lot of Democrats, take issue with this. You can't treat it lightly when somebody says, "God damn America." There is no way to spin it. No amount of mayonnaise can turn that chicken shit into chicken salad. Obama owns this guy.

Why do you think McCain has largely refrained from mentioning Wright?