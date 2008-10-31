How politically important is Barack Obama's promise to cut taxes for 95% of taxpayers? Rich Lowry cites a Rasmussen poll saying it's unbelievably important:

It is impossible to overstate the importance of Obama's tax cut promise to his current lead in the polls.

But in the same blog post, Lowry cites a New York Times poll showing that voters, by a 50-44 margin, think Obama will raise their taxes. Given that the same poll has Obama winning by double digits, doesn't that undermine his point?

--Jonathan Chait