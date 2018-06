Yesterday we brought you all the McCain-related artwork that's appeared in TNR over the years, so it's only fair that today, in the spirit of bi-partisanship, we bring you everything Obama. From February '07 to last week's endorsement issue, The One has been a staple in the magazine during this long, long election. Click here to see the oPod revolution, Obama as Ghandi, his love for arugula, and Obama-Hillary as one.

--Amanda Silverman