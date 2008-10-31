Margo has unearthed for me a smart piece about Rahm Emanuel from the Chicago Tribune of November 12 two years ago.

I've know Rahm since before the Clinton imperium, and I've known his brilliant brothers even longer than that. In fact, I think I hired Zeke both as an intern at TNR and a teaching fellow at Harvard.

Rahm is sassy, alright. But a very serious person, and most serious in the ethics of policy and politics.

He is an old-fashioned liberal in the sense that he is afraid neither of the concept of equality nor the reality of military power.