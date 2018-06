Now that the economic slump has nudged oil prices back down, people are snatching up trucks and SUVs again. Ford's even adding shifts at its Dearborn plant to meet new orders for its F-150 pickup truck (which gets about 15 miles per gallon). Now, it's definitely a good thing that 1,000 auto workers are getting their jobs back, but everyone does realize that oil prices are eventually going to climb back up… right? Right?

--Bradford Plumer