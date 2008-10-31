I believe there are some people (and groups) with whom you shouldn't negotiate. Particularly over whether monstrous and murderous fanatics should get your approval to rule a helpless society.

Here is a dispatch about how a Taliban beheading of 27 passengers in Kandahar was met with popular protest all over Afghanistan, including denunciations by Muslim clerics.

Here is the dispatch from the Urdu--Pashtu Media Project of MEMRI, the research arm on which all of us journalists rely...but many of us ignore.

