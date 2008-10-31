- It's a little tense here with the election so close, and there've been a few in-house debates. Is divided government a good thing, or is it a total disaster? Does Bobby Jindal have a bright future as Republicans' 2012 nominee, or are his chances "basically nil"? Is an Obama victory inevitable, or still up in the air? On second thought, maybe it's just like 95% inevitable, unless that apparent inevitably risks a serious backlash that drives up Republican turnout. Now you see why we're stressing!
- One thing we can all agree on: Jon Chait's puppet show explaining the McCain-Palin feud is awesome.
- Beyond the presidential campaign: The bizarre anti-gay marriage campaign in California has put a friendly face on ugly ideas. And the Bush administration escalated the war on terror by invading Syria, with serious implications for the next administration.
- Another not-so-good week for Republicans. McCain's sloppy, ticket-dragging campaign infuriated local party leaders across the country. One of the last Northeastern Republicans in Congress told us how he was terrified of Rahm Emanuel, who maybe told him, "From one friend to another, we're going to spend a fucking three million dollars to defeat you." Some desperate Republicans are even pretending to be Democrats, to mixed effect. American Jews, long targeted by both parties, have finally (and decisively) thrown their support behind Obama.
- Not to be outdone by the Republicans, a few Democrats imploded, too. Like Pennsylvania Congressman Paul Kanjorski, notable for his impending defeat by Lou "Republican Obama" Barletta (also know as "America's Mayor" and "illegal-is-illegal"). Congressional veteran John Murtha got totally swift-boated, not that Democrats should bother missing him anyway.
- Here's hoping that
things will be calmer a week from now, when Obama will have to start thinking
about whether to say his middle name on Inauguration Day. At least the campaign reporters, who after two years on the trail have all but lost contact with the outside world, will finally get to come home.