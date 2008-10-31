Politics magazine (the former Campaigns and Elections) has a fascinating, if insider-y, post mortem on the Clinton press shop, focusing especially on former Clinton spokesman Phil Singer. As someone who dealt with Singer on a periodic basis, I was pretty stunned to read the following:

More than anyone else, Singer came to symbolize the underlying problem of Clinton’s ill-fated bid: a notion of inevitability, combined with hostility toward the media. Singer has been accused of everything from bringing NBC’s Andrea Mitchell to tears to spreading a false rumor that political reporter Anne Kornblut was fired from The New York Times. Singer now plainly admits his failings. “I yelled at more reporters than I ever dreamed I’d yell at,” he says. “Honestly, I deeply regret it because not only was it wrong, but it got in the way, it made me less effective.” [emphasis added.]