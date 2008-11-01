Ugliness Watch: "because It Rhymes" Edition

NYT: GOP Crowds chant "John McCain! Not Hussein!":

Ms. Palin was midway through her stump speech when a group of supporters began shouting it in unison, drowned out a few seconds later as Ms. Palin talked over them.

After the rally in Florida ended, two of the people leading the chant explained why they did so.

“Because it rhymes,” said Shirley Mitten, 64, a volunteer at a pregnancy center and a resident of Brooksville, Fla.

