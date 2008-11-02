Desperation And Anxiety Watch, Corner Edition

Both courtesy of Kathryn Jean Lopez...

Desperation:

Listen, I am not a poll conspiracy theorist. At least I don't want to be. But what the heck? McCain was leading last night suddenly [in one night of Zogby tracking]. Now he's most definitely not. What's up with that? I'll tell you what's up with that. I promise you I am not delusional, but: The only poll that matters is real votes. See you on Election Day.

