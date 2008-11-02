Desperation And Anxiety Watch, Corner Edition

Both courtesy of Kathryn Jean Lopez...
Listen, I am not a poll conspiracy theorist. At least I don't want to be. But what the heck? McCain was leading last night suddenly [in one night of Zogby tracking]. Now he's most definitely not. What's up with that? I'll tell you what's up with that. I promise you I am not delusional, but: The only poll that matters is real votes. See you on Election Day.
Readers have been asking for positive news. Here's something. Palin is in hyper rally mode in Ohio tomorrow. They must think it is doable ... even with ACORN on the prowl.
--Isaac Chotiner