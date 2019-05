Even if it's a midnight rally at the end of the day, it's just not a good sign when a candidate has to campaign in his home state on election eve.

I suspect that--much as with his surprisingly charming, but not exactly ennobling, SNL appearance last night--McCain is playing as much for posterity and reputation than a win on Tuesday.

P.S. Ambinder breaks down the Arizona vote and presents a (longshot) scenario in which the state could be decisive.



--Michael Crowley