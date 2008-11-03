Don't Panic--reassurances From A Poll Neurotic

If you're the kind of person who obsesses over minor poll movements (and, if you're reading this, you almost certainly are), there's a good chance you noticed the slight tightening yesterday in Pennsylvania and Virginia, as well as the national tracking polls, which Nate covered in his daily write-up. Herewith, a couple reasons I'm not worried:

1.) The polls were always going to tighten a bit as McCain and the GOP made their final push. Among other things, the GOP was almost certainly hoarding cash for a final advertising blitz in key states. Watching TV yesterday in Washington (which is the same media market as Northern Virginia), I noticed a lot more McCain ads than I'd seen in a while. In Pennsylvania, we're even getting reacquainted with the good Reverend Wright.

Why am I not losing my s**t? McCain needed to steadily close the gap over the previous week to get close enough for this late movement to matter. That's why I was sweating the tightening I noticed early last week. But it didn't take. Though my national tracking poll average (minus Battleground and Investors' Business Daily, which lag too much for our purposes), dropped to 6.85 yesterday from 7.25 on Saturday and 7.33 on Friday, it's still up a half-point from a low of 6.28 on Wednesday. (Ignore the magnitude at this point, which depends on which average I use. It's the changes that matter.)

2.) As for Pennsylvania--which is basically McCain's only shot--yes, you'd rather see the poll numbers widening than narrowing. And it's admittedly less than ideal to see Wright starring in a new ad campaign. On the other hand, you've got to keep the following in mind: There are about 4.5 million registered Democrats in Pennsylvania, about 3.2 million Republicans, and just over one million voters who are either unaffiliated or belong to other parties. (Click here for complete registration statistics.) In order to carry the state, McCain either needs to run up a massive lead among the unaffiliateds and flip a chunk of Democrats, or he needs to flip a substantial number of Democrats. There just aren't enough Republicans out there to win any other way.