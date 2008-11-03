The Race Could Drag On, Unresolved, Into December

No, not the prez race. But it looks like Georgia's hard-fought Senate contest -- the outcome of which could decide whether or not the Democrats get to 60 votes in the upper chamber -- may well go to a December 2 runoff:

Georgia requires that a candidate receive a simple majority of votes to take office; polls show GOP incumbent Saxby Chambliss and his Democratic challenger running neck-and-neck, with a Libertarian candidate winning a big enough chunk of the vote to keep both major-party candidates under 50 percent. Some Georgia politics-watchers are envisioning a mini Florida redux:

[University of Georgia political scientist Charles] Bullock suggested that Barack Obama, whose political fate as the Democratic presidential nominee will be decided Tuesday, and other high-ranking figures will likely flock to Georgia if a win would push Democrats to 60 seats.

--Eve Fairbanks

