Barack The Entertainer

Howie Kurtz has a piece in today's Post about how daytime and late-night TV shows have tilted toward Obama. No shock there, I suppose, but I was sort of puzzled by this graf:

Ellen DeGeneres, David Letterman and panelists on "The View" all confronted McCain, while Obama has basically joked and danced his way through such appearances, including a "Daily Show" stint last week in which Jon Stewart asked him about "the whole socialism/Marxist thing." If anyone doubts there is a liberal entertainment establishment, it has been vividly on display.

So Kurtz thinks Stewart was demonstrating liberal bias by not really, truly pressing Obama on whether he's a socialist/Marxist? I really hope this isn't what Kurtz has in mind when he thinks about objective news coverage.

Look, I don't disagree with Kurtz that there is a liberal entertainment establishment--there is--but I don't think that completely explains why Obama and McCain have been treated differently by the daytime and late-night talkers during this cycle.

For one thing, there's timing (as Kurtz concedes later in the article): McCain's rough appearance on "The View" occurred after the conventions, when the campaign was heating up; he was treated with kid gloves when he appeared on the show in the spring, as was Obama (who, unlike McCain, didn't go on the show after the conventions).