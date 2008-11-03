Good News From Iran: Welcome President Obama

Two pieces of good news, in fact.



The first is datelined Tehran, and it is a dispatch from the Associated Press published in the International Herald Tribune. "Iranian celebrate US Embassy takeover." The party came on the 29th anniversary of the capture of the American embassy and the subsequent incarceration of 52 diplomatic personnel for 444 days, timed for Ronald Reagan's presidency.



The second piece of news is more forward looking. The Dutch newspaper, Poli/Gazette, reports that U.S. Maj. Gen. Henry Oberman III told a Czech audience that within one year Iran will be able to destroy to a European city within only one year. And that in six years Iran could wipe out any European city (and some American cities).



President Obama, you'd better negotiate fast or take them out.