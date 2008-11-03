Dukakis After Dark

All-knowing reader EC says McCain's funny/sad SNL experience reminded him of this classic 1988 sketch featuring Jon Lovitz as the Duke:

Michael Dukakis: [ is handed a drink by a bunny ] Ah! Everybody's here. Come on, don't be shy. Well, here's my running-mate, Lloyd Bentsen.



[ pan to Lloyd Bentsen, who's chatting with two attractive girls ]



Lloyd Bentsen: ..Then I looked him straight in the eye, and said, "Senator, you're no Jack Kennedy!" Ha ha!



Michael Dukakis: [ ambles over ] Lloyd. How's that martini treating you?



Lloyd Bentsen: Not too badly, Mike. I wish the polls were treating us a little better.



Michael Dukakis: Well, Lloyd, we represent unpopular and discredited views.



Lloyd Bentsen: Mike! Now that it's all over, you can tell me. You were gonna raise taxes, weren't you?



Michael Dukakis: Well, you bet I was! Through the roof! But now.. I won't get the chance.

