Of Polling Places And Hospital Gowns

Commenter "ilnoca" writes in to tell us about being a poll worker in Virginia .

I'm going to be a poll worker for the first time this year (hopefully not one of the incompetent ones). When I took my training the registrar mentioned that they're expecting upwards of 110,000 voters this year as opposed to 72,000 in 2004. My polling place is expecting 1,000 more voters than 2004. I think the city is prepared, but it could be a real madhouse. Fun fact: in light of the Virginia's election board's recent ruling that bars people from wearing campaign apparel, each polling place in Richmond will have a stash of disposable hospital gowns.