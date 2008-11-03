Overheard In The Buckeye State: Palin's A Hottie

OWENSVILLE, OHIO--A zealous crowd and an off-key high school band greeted Sarah Palin at the Clermont County fairgrounds last night. Deafening cheers filled the small venue as the Alaska governor took to the stage, the First Dude by her side. But the locals weren't so welcoming of the press. Each time Palin reminded the audience of the media's failure to uncover Obama's dark side--his dangerous tax plan, his associations with extremists, etc.--two gentlemen in front of the press riser would turn to yell at the reporters, as compatriots cheered in agreement. "Thank God for YouTube! Why won't you do your jobs?" one of the men cried. "Oh ho ho, look who failed! Shame, shame shame!" Smiling awkwardly, members of the press exchanged side glances over their cameras and laptops that read, "Should we be scared?"

Media-hating aside, the evening's biggest glitch came when the crowd dispersed--or rather, tried to. As Palin glad-handed with her most eager fans, thousands of people were halted as we tried to leave the premises. We stood crammed together for about half an hour, and all anyone could figure was that no one was allowed to leave until Palin and her motorcade had departed. "They need to get their asses in gear! This isn't the way to keep voters happy," one man fumed.

Standing uncomfortably in front of a row of smelly Porta Potties, I happened to overhear an illuminating conversation between a local man and woman. The man--we'll call him Pom Pom, because he was holding a red one--was a staunch Republican, while the woman--we'll call her Stripes, because she was wearing them--had been an undecided voter, until Palin swayed her with her speech. "I like her personality," Stripes said. "I admire that she balances a baby and work."

Fair enough.